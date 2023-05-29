14-year-old fan remakes 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer in Lego

A 14-year-old fan has recreated the entire second trailer in Lego for the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, using CGI animation. The artist, LegoMe_TheOG on YouTube, reports that the two-and-a-half minute piece took him a month to make.

It was worth it though, as the clip has now gone viral and gotten kudos from Phil Lord, the movie's co-writer and co-producer, who commented, "My man you have outdone yourself." When Lord shared the teen fan's clip on Twitter, he wrote, "Regretting not making the whole movie this way."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2. (via GeekTyrant)