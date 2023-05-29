The Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' but on a church pipe organ

Watch Vincent Thévenaz, an organist and professor at Geneva's Haute Ecole de Musique, perform the Bee Gees' 1977 disco hit "Stayin' Alive" on the historic Great Organ at St-Pierre Cathedral. Sounds pretty good for an organ that was made for baroque and classical works.

John Farrier at Neatorama pointed out something interesting:

…I noticed that Thévenaz wears unusual shoes. It appears that organ players often wear shoes made for the specific purpose of managing the many pedals on the instrument…

Organmaster shoes—cool!

Shoes aside, the video is part of a larger series called "Swiss Covers" where musical artists from all over Switzerland cover modern songs in unusual ways. Don't miss Queen's "We Will Rock You" on the alphorn, or the yodeling version of the Beatles' "Blackbird." The Swiss Army Big Band's cover of Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" is definitely worth a listen too. (The Awesomer)