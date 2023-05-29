The Last Of Us multiplayer spinoff delayed

The original The Last Of Us (and its PS4 remaster the very next year) had an atmospheric, innovative, and just plain fun multiplayer mode that built off what Naughty Dog had previously done with Uncharted's multiplayer and immersed it in post-apocalyptic grime. It was promised that Part II's equivalent, while absent at launch, would come in the form of a bigger, better standalone game – but according to a recent update, that may not be for a while.

Word is that Bungie, the developers of Destiny and a fellow PlayStation studio, recommended a delay after evaluating the project's capacity for player retention. Let's hope this doesn't mean it'll launch with a season pass.