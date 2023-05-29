Watch Kurt Vile and friends perform John Prine's "Crazy as a Loon"

If you're a fan of Kurt Vile or John Prine, do yourself a favor and listen to this terrific cover of Prine's (written with Pat McLaughlin) Crazy as a Loon. It's performed by Vile, John Paul White, Jim James, and Courtney Marie Andrews—and co-writer Pat McLaughlin even joins in. I just love Kurt Vile's takes on Prine—as I've said before, I think Vile and Prine are a match made in heaven.

Vile et al.'s Crazy as a Loon was part of Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, which was put together by the Prine family and aired on June 11, 2020. The tribute included a host of musicians—including Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Brandi Carlile, and many others—who came together to celebrate the life and music of Prine, who died of COVID in April 2020. Because the tribute took place at the height of the pandemic, it was performed virtually and socially distanced.