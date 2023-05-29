Yakuza devs announce upcoming showcase

Grant St. Clair
Yakuza 0. Courtesy of Sega

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, known for their extraordinarily prolific Yakuza series, have announced an upcoming showcase for said series in mid-June.

More information on the upcoming Yakuza 8 is a given, but there are also a few spinoffs in the oven that may also make an appearance. Judgment, the excellent detective spinoff of the core series, has been in a bit of a limbo after the main actor's talent agency raised a stink about his likeness being used in the PC ports of those games – word is that RGG has managed to smooth things out behind the scenes, but I'd still love to know for sure whether or not to expect a third entry.