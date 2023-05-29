Yakuza devs announce upcoming showcase

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, known for their extraordinarily prolific Yakuza series, have announced an upcoming showcase for said series in mid-June.

Get ready for RGG Summit Summer 2023!



📅 June 15

⏰ 11PM ET / 8PM PT

📺 Stay tuned for live stream details#RGGStudio#RGGSummitSummer2023 pic.twitter.com/01WYJ4uAqI — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) May 28, 2023

More information on the upcoming Yakuza 8 is a given, but there are also a few spinoffs in the oven that may also make an appearance. Judgment, the excellent detective spinoff of the core series, has been in a bit of a limbo after the main actor's talent agency raised a stink about his likeness being used in the PC ports of those games – word is that RGG has managed to smooth things out behind the scenes, but I'd still love to know for sure whether or not to expect a third entry.