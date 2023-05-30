Check out Victor deMartin's satisfying computer-generated marble rendition of the Legend of Zelda theme

When it comes to crafting video games, Nintendo has two seemingly paradoxical mindsets that help them consistently produce quality content. On the one hand, Nintendo is always incredibly experimental and willing to push the creative baton for video games further than any of its peers in the medium. On the other hand, Nintendo also has an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality that governs their IPs.

Even though the Super Mario franchise has always introduced innovative gameplay mechanics and concepts, the core components of the IP have remained largely untouched since the original game hit shelves in 1985. Mario and Bowser look the same as they always have, and the aesthetics of the universe as a whole have remained constant for decades.

One element that allows Nintendo brands to retain a congruency between entries is their timeless soundtracks. Despite constantly adding new tracks for each game, Nintendo usually likes to sneak in the classic theme for their major franchises in every new game in the series. In the video linked above, the artist Victor deMartin created a computer-generated marble course that plays the iconic Legend of Zelda theme.