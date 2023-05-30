Crash simulation videos: watch cars and buses smash into walls and wrecking balls

Watch these videos to see what it's like to crash a car or bus into another vehicle, a brick wall, or a wrecking ball. Each video starts out showing a collision at 5 to 7 miles an hour, then re-runs the simulation at increasingly higher speeds, usually ending at 300 or 400 mph. Here are a couple of my favorites:

School bus hitting a van parked against an immovable wall:

Car hitting an indestructible bollard:

Car hitting an iron ball hanging from a chain:

School bus hitting an indestructible horizontal beam: