Drone attacks hit Moscow

Drone attacks struck residential buildings in Moscow earlier today, reports Al Jazeera, representing the most significant attack on the city since World War II. A presidential aide in Ukraine, itself under near-daily attack by Russian missile strikes, explicitly disclaimed responsibility or direct involvement but said they were "pleased to watch."

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak denied Kyiv was directly involved in targeting Moscow on Tuesday, though he said "we are pleased to watch" and forecast more to come. Russia's defence ministry cast the assault as a "terrorist drone attack" launched by the "Kyiv regime". … Russia has attacked Kyiv 17 times in May with drones or missiles, mostly at night, in an apparent attempt to undermine Ukrainians' will to fight after more than 15 months of war.

One resident in Ukraine died in Tuesday's strikes, according to reports, with no casualties reported from the Moscow attack. CNN: