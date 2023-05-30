Lego Pac-Man machine reviewed

The next classic video game to get the Lego treatment (following the likes of a Lego NES and Atari) is none other than Pac-Man, coming in the form of an impressive though obviously nonfunctional brick-built arcade cabinet.

It even comes with a minifigure and a tiny version (presumably for your dog to play or something), although the price – $270!!! – may not be worth the nostalgia.

In this video, Bricksie offers a full review of the build.