Lego Pac-Man machine reviewed

The next classic video game to get the Lego treatment (following the likes of a Lego NES and Atari) is none other than Pac-Man, coming in the form of an impressive though obviously nonfunctional brick-built arcade cabinet.
It even comes with a minifigure and a tiny version (presumably for your dog to play or something), although the price – $270!!! – may not be worth the nostalgia.
In this video, Bricksie offers a full review of the build.
In this review, I take a detailed look at the LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade 10323! This new LEGO set has over 2600 pieces, retails for $270 USD, has 1 Minifigure, 3 buildable characters, moving features, and much more. In this detailed review, I walk through the building process and showcase the final product.