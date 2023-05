Roll me up and smoke me when I die

And if anyone don't like it, just look 'em in the eye

I didn't come here, and I ain't leavin'

So don't sit around and cry

Just roll me up and smoke me when I die.

Two of the world's most legendary pot smokers are also good friends. In celebration of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday, Snoop Dogg joined Nelson in a fantastic rendition of "Roll Me Up."

Here Snoop discusses that Willie is the only person he knows who can regularly out smoke him: