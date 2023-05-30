Snorkeler pries open the jaws of a crocodile "to get my head out"

A 51-year-old man was snorkeling with his wife and friends off the coast of North Queensland, Australia on Saturday when he suddenly felt something "got its jaws around my head." He thought it was a shark, until he reached up and realized his head was inside the mouth of a saltwater crocodile. "I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out," Marcus McGowan later recalled via a hospital's "patient media statement."

But the crocodile wasn't giving up and went at him again, this time biting McGowan's hand. Fortunately, the snorkeler, although wounded with lacerations and a bite, managed to flee the creature and get into a boat, which took 45 minutes to transport him to an island. From there he was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital.

From YahooFinance: