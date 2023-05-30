Watch Elizabeth Holmes do the perp walk into prison (video)

This afternoon, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes pulled up in a black SUV to the F.P.C. Bryan minimum security prison camp for women, 90 miles from Houston. She said goodbye to her mom, who appeared to be driving, and her dad, visible inside, and strolled through gate to begin her 11-year, three-month sentence for defrauding investors in her now-defunct company.

Soon, she'll begin her mandatory prison job in the cafeteria or doing factory work. Pay starts at $1.15 an hour. Fake it 'til you make it, Elizabeth.

(The Independent)