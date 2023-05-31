Adidas starts selling Kanye West's Yeezys after anti-Semitic fallout

Adidas has gone back to selling Hitler admirer Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers, about six months after the German shoemaker parted ways with the anti-Semitic entertainer. The company said it will donate a portion of the profits to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

(Whenever I read "a portion of the profits" I mentally swap it with "one percent.")

In a statement, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said,"We believe (selling and donating these Yeezys) is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities."

Adidas has fallen on hard times since it was forced to cut ties with West. From The Independent: