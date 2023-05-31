At Pronto Pup in Oregon you can fulfill your dream of riding a giant corn dog

Pronto Pup in Rockaway Beach, Oregon, boasts at least 3 claims to fame. First, it's the birthplace of the "Pronto Pup," a kind of corn dog that they describe as more savory and less sweet than typical corn dogs. Next, they have what they describe as the "World's Largest Corn Dog," on their roof. They explain:
The famous fixture on our roof measures at a whopping 30 feet making it the largest Pronto Pup in the world. Make sure to pull over and enjoy a delicious Pronto Pup while enjoying that giant corn dog's beauty.
Finally—and this is what seals the deal for me for a visit—they have a mechanical corn dog you can ride! They explain:
Grab 50 cents and ride at your own risk. Share photos of you riding the Pronto Pup on social media and you may be featured on our pages!
