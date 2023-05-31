Chris Christie is about to launch his bid for president

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and variously pro- and anti-Trump Republican, is readying his bid for the GOP nomination in 2024. Axios summarizes his plan:`

Being joyful and hitting a more hopeful note aimed at America's "exhausted majority." Being authentic — a happy warrior who speaks his mind, takes risks and is happy to punch Donald Trump in the nose. Christie's recent interviews and New Hampshire town halls aim to recapture the brio of his 2009 governor's race. Running a national race — "a non-traditional campaign that is highly focused on earned media, mixing it up in the news cycle and engaging Trump," an adviser said. "Will not be geographic dependent, but nimble."

Ah yes, the national appeal of Chris Christie's joyful authenticity. That'll do it.