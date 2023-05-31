Danny Masterson convicted of drugging and raping women

Danny Masterson, one-time TV star of shows such as "That 70s Show," was today convicted of two rapes committed in the early 2000s against fellow members of the Church of Scientology. He escaped conviction on a third count, jurors voting 8-4, and faces a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced. ABC News:

Masterson was deemed a potential flight risk and was remanded into custody following the verdict. He walked out of the courthouse in handcuffs.

Following the jury's decision, Jane Doe 3 said she was "devastated" by the mistrial on her count.

"I thank the jury for its service, and while I'm encouraged that Danny Masterson will face some criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me," Jane Doe 3 said in a statement provided through her attorneys, Boies Schiller Flexner. "Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to secure justice, including in civil court, where I, along with my co-plaintiffs, will shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson's monstrous behavior."