Here's the trailer for Black Mirror season 6

Get ready to dive into the sixth season of the groundbreaking anthology series Black Mirror, set to premiere on June 15, 2023. Netflix just dropped a trailer with five episodes that explore the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Watch trailer below.
Episode Descriptions:
JOAN IS AWFUL
An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.
Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault
Director: Ally Pankiw
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Filmed in: UK
LOCH HENRY
A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.
Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin
Director: Sam Miller
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Filmed in: UK (Scotland)
BEYOND THE SEA
In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.
Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin
Director: John Crowley
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Filmed in: UK and Spain
MAZEY DAY
A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.
Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz
Director: Uta Briesewitz
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Filmed in: Spain
DEMON 79
Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.
Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu
Director: Toby Haynes
Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali
Filmed in: UK