Here's the trailer for Black Mirror season 6

Get ready to dive into the sixth season of the groundbreaking anthology series Black Mirror, set to premiere on June 15, 2023. Netflix just dropped a trailer with five episodes that explore the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Watch trailer below.

Episode Descriptions:

JOAN IS AWFUL

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK

LOCH HENRY

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK (Scotland)

BEYOND THE SEA

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK and Spain

MAZEY DAY

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Director: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: Spain

DEMON 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali

Filmed in: UK