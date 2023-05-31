House approves debt limit deal

The "debt limit," a stupid idea essentially unique to the United States, is less likely to trouble the country for another two years after the House of Representatives voted 314-117 to pass the deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this week. The limit-raising bill must still pass in the Senate, however, as the prospect of default looms.

Both parties had solid "no" contingents, but more Democrats than Republicans voted for the compromise and GOP right wingers seem much more upset about it than progressives. The size of the GOP revolt–71 votes–may spell trouble for McCarthy's leadership.

Biden: