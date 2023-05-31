Pouring a literal ice-cold can of Coke in -70°F Antarctica

It's no surprise that the South Pole gets cold but recent temperatures have really plummeted. Matty Jordan has been living and working at Scott Base in Antarctica, sharing photos and videos of his experience. Recently, he attempted to replicate a video he had seen of photographer Jeff Capps pouring root beer at an astounding -84°F. Matty's attempt to pour an ice-cold glass of Coke was at a mere -70.6°F but still impressive!

He explains:

When it's -57°c outside, this is the only thing that makes sense.

We've have the coldest ambient temperatures that we've had all year, with the evening reaching -40°c. Add in 12 knots of wind and we're dealing with -57°c.

This was far more challenging than I thought it would be but I was inspired to recreate this Coke pouring into a glass after seeing @thejeffcapps video from the South Pole.

Another evening of fun in the cold