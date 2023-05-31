Prosecutors uncover damning recording: Trump held classified Pentagon file

CNN reports that federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording from a 2021 meeting revealing that former President Donald Trump retained a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran. This revelation contradicts Trump's previous claims that he had declassified all classified documents upon leaving office. The recording implies that Trump was aware that he possessed classified material and understood the restrictions on his ability to declassify such records after his presidency.

From CNN:

On the recording, Trump's comments suggest he would like to share the information but he's aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said.

…

The July 2021 meeting was held at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as aides employed by the former president, including communications specialist Margo Martin. The attendees, sources said, did not have security clearances that would allow them access to classified information. Meadows didn't attend the meeting, sources said.