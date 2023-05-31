Rejecting forgiveness, Catholics demand more punishment

Jesus said: "Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours; but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either." –Matthew, chapter 6, verses 14 – 15

Angered that a restorative justice program seeks to educate and spread understanding, and desiring more punishment for the Native Americans who defaced the statue of a "Saint" known for his atrocities some Catholic folks refuse to forgive.

On October 20th, 2020, in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day, some Indigenous people tore down and defaced a statue of Father Junipero Serra. The 18th-century priest is known for his role in the mandatory conversion of native peoples to Catholicism and is accused of rape, murder, and other abuses against the converts. 35-40 years ago, as a student in a California public school, we were taught he was a wonderful person, and none of the terrible or unsavory elements of the Mission system were discussed.

It seems clear why folks are upset about statues honoring Serra, and rather than "lock them up" the County subject the demonstrators to a system of restorative justice. Understanding of why the crime occurred, discussion amongst the community to help educate and prevent the situation from rising again, and community service to make amends are the program instead of incarceration. Many protestors considering themselves "practicing Catholics," gathered in Marin County, California, to protest what they see as too lenient a punishment.

Marin IJ: