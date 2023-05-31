Rep. Lauren Boebert doesn't like taking calls from her excited voters, calls it "sad" (video)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R–CO) just opened up about how she really feels about her supporters, dismissing her enthusiastic voters who call her Congressional office as "sad," and admitting that she'd rather speak to those who oppose her.

"I kind of get sad when it's the positive ones," the combative Qongresswoman bemoaned on Steve Bannon's podcast. "I was like, 'Man, I was looking forward to a fight here.'" (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

For an unpopular lawmaker in a dark red district of 327,132 total voters who won her seat against Democrat Adam Frisch by only 546 votes, she's got a strange way of ensuring her duped supporters will be there for her again in 2024.