Senior prank: Students surprise head of school by sneaking into her home and crashing on the floor overnight

In a surprisingly heartwarming senior prank, the Class of 2023 at St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, turned their Head of School's house into a pop-up dormitory. Under the cover of night, they all quietly slipped into Joy McGrath's on-campus residence and crashed all over her first floor, while she slept unknowingly upstairs.

When dawn broke, a sleepy McGrath, clad in her plaid robe and yellow Crocs, came down for her usual morning routine. Upon opening the door, she found her students spread across her floor, tucked in their sleeping bags. Startled, she quickly shut the door, but curiosity got the better of her, and she reopened it seconds later. With a mixture of surprise and amusement, she asked, "How long have you been here?"

The better question might have been, "How did you get in here?" Maybe her husband was in on the prank?