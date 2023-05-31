Shueisha-the publisher of Shonen Jump- has a new imprint in the works

According to Comicbook.com, Jump Toon is a new imprint that Shueisha, the publisher of manga powerhouse Shonen Jump, intends to roll out in the near future.

The global comic book landscape is changing rapidly. In the United States, comic books have suffered catastrophic sales across the board. Consequently, manga has been consistently outselling American comics in the United States for years now.

However, even though manga is the current global king of comics, their reign is constantly being threatened by the rise of webcomics. Apps like Webtoons, Tappytoons, and others have helped independent comic creators find a sizable and voracious audience. Although the mainstream American comics industry has largely ignored digital comics, Shueisha's Shonen Jump hasn't made the same mistake.

Three of Shonen Jump's biggest hits(One Punch Man, Spy X Family, and Kaiju No 8) all began as digital comics in some shape or form. Now it seems like Shonen Jump is getting ready to offer a new slate of vertical manga, the style associated with phone-based webcomic apps like Webtoons, to compete with its rivals in digital comics.