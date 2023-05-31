Third man just charged with 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

On October 30, 2002, pioneering DJ Jam Master Jay (aka Jason Mizell) of Run-DMC was shot and killed in a Jamaica, Queens recordings studio. It wasn't until 2020 that Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were charged in the crime that authorities tied to a big cocaine deal gone wrong. They've pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in January 2024. Now though, a third man—Jay Bryant—has also been charged with Jam Master Jay's murder.

From the New York Times: