This 'AGT' contestant takes hand shadows to a whole new fun level

Ace Philip José Galit, also known as Shadow Ace, took the America's Got Talent (AGT) stage to show off his talents as a hand shadow artist. From the Philippines, Galit hopes to bring back what he calls a "lost art."

His act is so creative, incorporating the songs Ginuwine's "Pony" from Magic Mike, Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," and "Gangnam Style." After earning a standing ovation from all four judges, it seems likely that Galit will proceed to the next round of the competition. However, this was just a teaser video for Tuesday's Season 18 premiere. So if you want to see what happens next, head to NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

You can follow Galit on Instagram where he has a lot more of his clever hand-cramping performances, like these: