DeSantis loses temper, snaps at man, "Are you blind?"

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis showed off his social skills today when he snarled at a reporter who asked him why he wasn't answering voters' questions.

"Governor, how come you're not taking questions from voters?" asked the man.

"What are you talkin' about?" replied a triggered DeSantis. "I'm out here [unintelligible] with people. Are you blind?" Bristling with bellicosity, DeSantis repeats the question, jutting his head at the man. "Are you blind? People are comin' up to me talkin' about whatever they wanna talk about."

I'm sure it's just an isolated incident. I'm sure he would never speak to his wife, kids, or staff this way.