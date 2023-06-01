Devo "Whip It" action figure ships with a tiny whip and a bowl of plastic whipped cream

Devo has been commemorated with a "Whip It" ReAction Figure, faithfully capturing the likeness of Mark Mothersbaugh. Decked out in a red energy dome and black gear from the legendary "Whip It" music video, the figure stands 3.75" tall and even includes a whip and a bowl of whipped cream. Available at Super7.com for $20.

The band is on tour this summer in Europe (per Brooklyn Vegan):