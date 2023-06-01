Donald Trump attacks Ron DeSantis' most beloved yet empty word: "woke" (video)

As Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump try to out-MAGA one another as they battle it out for the primary blue — or red, as it were — ribbon, Trump further confuses the GQP mob by mocking the governor's one and only talking point: "woke."

"I don't like the term 'woke,'" Trump said today at a campaign event in Iowa, referring to the all-purpose word that comes out of every sentence the angry Florida man spits out. "Because I hear the term 'woke, woke, woke' — it's just a term they use, half the people can't define it. They don't know what it is." (See video below, posted by Alex Thompson.)

Welp, it's true that a stopped clock is right twice a day, and for the former game show host, this was one of those moments. If the MAGA base agrees, DeSantis will be left speechless.

DeSanits has made fighting "woke" a key part of his message



Now Trump: "I don't like the term 'woke," because I hear the term 'woke woke woke' — it's just a term they use, half the people can't define it, they don't know what it is."



Front page thumbnail image: Fox News