Elon Musk blames liberals for not laughing at his unfunny jokes

Elon Musk badly wants to be funny, but he isn't, and it infuriates him. In a true sociopathic move, the tone-deaf billionaire refuses to accept that he isn't funny and blames liberals for not laughing at his jokes. "A lot of people on the left have no sense of humor," says the poor little rich man.

People on the right can be funny. P.J. O'Rourke was funny. Joan Rivers was funny. National Lampoon was funny. Don't accuse liberals of not having a sense of humor, Musk. You just suck at being funny, and it's eating you alive.