English family creates beautiful art from beach materials

If your summer travels involve visiting a beach, here's some inspiration for you! Check out these beautiful artworks created on the beaches in Devon, England, out of pebbles, shells, seaweed, wood, and other natural materials you can find on a beach. The artworks are made by a family calling itself "beach4art." They describe themselves on their Instagram:

We are family of four who makes the different beach art inspired by the beautiful Devon nature. We hope to bring a joy and raise the spirit.

This humpback whale they created is gorgeous, as is this elaborate walrus. The family also sometimes makes creations out of the litter they collect on the beach, like this cool Kraken sea monster.

Check out more of their beautiful, creative work here.