Nvidia debuts tech demo for AI integration in games

One may hope that the recent AI trend will go the way of NFTs soon enough — but until then, we've still got to deal with tech bros and out-of-touch executives shoehorning it into anything that seems even remotely compatible. First it was Snapchat, then it was Discord, and now, apparently, it's video games. Marvel at this AI-powered conversation with an NPC in this disconcertingly wide video.

If you were paying attention, you'll have noticed how awkward and disjointed this whole interaction sounded. The fact that companies are willing to do anything except pay writers is astounding — I'll take a handcrafted narrative over a thousand generic, samey, procedurally-generated radiant quests.