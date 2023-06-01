Roger Stone forgot about his hot mic when he explained how he manipulated Donald Trump (video)

Longtime Trump handler Roger Stone was caught on a hot mic explaining how he regularly manipulated the ex-president. All he had to do was "convince the big man" with lies.

Here's how it worked, as explained by the puppet master in footage from the new documentary, A Storm Foretold, obtained by The Daily Beast (see clip below, posted by Mike Sington):

"You have to say, 'Remember that night when we were in Buffalo? And you gave that speech, and God, it had to be 10,000 people, the biggest crowd they'd ever seen. And you said XYZ, and the place went crazy, remember that? I don't know where you came up with that line, but it's one of the best things,'" Stone said to someone in a dimly lit room, forgetting he was wearing a live mic.

Stone went on to mimic Trump: "Yeah, I'm going to use that one again."

The self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" also bragged about his "advising" skills:

"I have a 40-year record of being able to convince the big man to do what's in his best interest. He's not easy to deal with. It's complicated," Stone said. "He resents any implication that he is handled or managed or directed."

"Doesn't fucking matter that he never said it—doesn't matter," Stone wraps up. "It's time-consuming, but it works. I did it for 30 years."

The footage contrasts Stone's private revelation with how he publicly painted Trump as "someone who is not handled, not managed, not controlled. A man who cannot be bossed … which has made him one of the greatest presidents since Abraham Lincoln." Politics in a nutshell.

The documentary premiered in Denmark but hasn't yet opened in the U.S.

The puppet master. Roger Stone reveals how he gets Trump to say anything- you just lie to him. (Exclusive video: The Daily Beast from "A Storm Foretold") pic.twitter.com/14yy85E7AD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 1, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Cornelius O'Donoghue / shutterstock.com