Tenacious D frolics in waves for cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game' (video)

Watching two grown men splashing about in the waves usually isn't my cup of tea but these aren't any ordinary grown men, this is Tenacious D. Last December, they sang a cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and now they've got this weird little music video to accompany it.

Nearly nekkid, watch as their bellies bounce around in this hilarious take on Isaak's music video where he gets "hot and heavy with supermodel Helena Christensen on a tropical beach."

To Jack Black and Kyle Gass, I say, "What a wicked game you play, to make me feel this way, What a wicked thing to do, to let me dream of you." (Consequence)