The history of Priscilla, 1969, the iconic image from Dinosaur, Jr.'s Green Mind

Did you have the 1991 album Green Mind, by Dinosaur, Jr.? If so, you will immediately recognize this photo—it's called "Priscilla, 1969" and was shot by photographer Joseph Szabo, who spent 35 years as a photography teacher at Malverne High School in New York. Jackson Fine Art provides this overview of Szabo:

Joseph Szabo is a teacher, photographer and author who began his photographic studies at Pratt Institute where he received an MFA degree in 1968. Joseph Szabo taught photography at Malverne High School in Long Island from 1972 — 1999 and at the International Center of Photography in New York since 1978.

His website adds additional details about Szabo's subject matter:

Joseph Szabo has been photographing his teen-age students for the past twenty-five years, and has perfectly captured the ambivalence of that time of life. As a high school teacher of photography, he takes seriously their pretentions, passions, and confusions, and he knows intimately how students put on, act up, behave, and misbehave.

"Priscilla, 1969" is featured in his 1978 book Almost Grown, which Szabo's website describes as:

… a celebration of teen-age experience: the years of restless desire and blossoming sexuality; the world of high school, parking lots, and street corners; and the uniquely American culture in which all of us have grown up. It is a record of photographs and poetry that combines the talents of an adult photographer and a group of almost-adult poets who were asked to tell a picture's story as their own. The result is an unusual collaboration between teacher and teenager, a funny and romantic look at teenagers looking at themselves. Theirs is a world rarely witnessed by parents. Here is what kids do together – at the beach of the drive-in, during and after school – what they themselves describe as "doing nothing" because it is neither work nor play. In Szabo's ninety photographs and twenty-five poems written by teenagers in Alan Ziegler's writing workshops, Almost Grown dramatizes and clarifies adolescence, making it familiar, sensual, and charged with the shock of recognition.

In a 2016 interview with LI Herald, Szabo describes taking the famous photo:

"I stepped onto the beach, and she was there for not even a minute," he recalls of the photo. "… I took one, two shots, looked down at my camera and then up again, and she was nowhere. Not on the beach, not behind me, not on the boardwalk. She was almost like an apparition."

If you want to see more of Szabo's photography, check out his Instagram and his website.