The new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks like boundless fun

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is one of the most robust and durable intellectual properties that the 80s has ever produced. While the Turtles' contemporaries in He-Man, Transformers, and Thundercats have seen their popularity vacillate depending on the era, the Ninja Turtles have remained consistently popular since their debut.

And while their current stature in pop culture is a far cry from their heyday in the late 80s and early 90s, the Ninja Turtles have always found a way to keep their name in the public eye through clever reinvention.

In the 2000s, 4kids created a version of the Turtles that forged a beautiful middle ground between the violent Eastman and Laird comics and the 80s cartoon that became a definitive take for several fans. Now, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg aim to create the next gold standard for Ninja Turtles movies with the full trailer for their upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.