"Trump Bucks" websites, offering scam tokens and tat, taken down

Trump Bucks and the various offerings like it are Poe's law but for fraud: offers so perfectly Trumpy that it's impossible for his fans to tell if it's real or fake. The too-good-to-be-true coupon schemes are fake, as would be obvious to all others, and now the most notorious website pitching the worthless tokens–replete with deepfake video of Trump promoting them–is gone.

Similar websites that also promise "real patriots" will get rich if they buy the products remain active, but they have been disabled by the online retailer ClickBank, which connects the purveyors of the products to potential buyers. "This site is no longer in service or has been disabled due to a terms of service violation" was the message that popped up when an NBC News reporter tried to make a purchase.

Interesting how much pressure has to be put on banks to stop processing stuff like "this $1,500 coin can be redeemed for $10,000 worth of guns at Walmart", yet they preemptively cut off legal marijuana sales, sex workers, porn, etc.