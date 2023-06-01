Trump Junior fabricates reality, says "purple-haired freak teachers" are encouraging three-year-olds to "mutilate their genitalia"

Junior spun a colorful yarn to entertain his delightful friend Judge Jeanine Pirro. His voice cracking with emotion, Junior hallucinated an imaginary controversy on the spot about people who claim that "three-year-olds should be able to mutilate their genitalia to conform to, you know, what their purple-haired freak, you know, teacher tells them is their gender of the moment.

"You know, these are no longer even issues that we used to deal with," Junior whines to the esteemed former judge.

Stable genius Junior is correct! We didn't deal with these issues in the past. But we don't deal with them in the present either. Only Junior does, in his imagination.