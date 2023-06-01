Watch: After a few falls, engineer adds big bicycle tires to his inline skates — and it works! (video)

After engineer Sergii Gordieiev had one too many skating falls while trying to navigate a rough surface, he came up with a foolproof solution: attach big ol' bicycle tires to his inline skates. So he got to work, documenting his project in the 3-minute DIY video (see below), and ended up with an awesome pair of very stable, eye-catching skates (if that's what you can still call them) that even I could safely travel in. If you just want to see the finished "Epic Rollers on Steroids" project in action, without all the how-to steps, skip to 2:40.

