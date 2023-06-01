Watch Ora the Borzoi commit at least six crimes

This is Ora, she's a Borzoi, and she has a gloriously long snout. She's also recently committed at least six crimes, complete with video evidence:

Impersonating a police siren Muppet assault Stalking Operating a landscaping company without a license Indecent exposure Straight up murder

Ora is part of Jacob Chattman's Borzoi clan ("Esper 😇, Ora, Celes, Vladimir, & Joy"), which he describes as "magic spinning hose goats" and whose antics he documents on his Instagram. I just can't get enough of these "hose goats"–they have so much personality, and their long snouts are equal parts majestic and hilarious. Enjoy!