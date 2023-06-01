Watch robot barista ADAM do its thing

Robots are coming for our jobs sooner than later, if Richtech Robotics has any say in it. In this video, watch ADAM, their multi-tasking robot, act like a barista and make a coffee drink lickety split.
But that's not all ADAM can do. It's out for other jobs too: bartender, sous chef, and even boba-tea maker. What's more is that it can operate 24/7 without the need for breaks, downtime, or tips. (Nag on the Lake)
ADAM isn't just an awesome attraction that will draw attention to your business. ADAM is an efficient and reliable worker that can produce at unprecedented levels.