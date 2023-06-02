After raging about the debt ceiling deal, Boebert misses the vote

Oddly Colorado's Lauren Boebert had lots to say about the debt ceiling deal but couldn't make it to the floor of Congress in time to vote on it. Boebert has been a proud member of the conservative caucus holding the whole show up; she has spoken out against making a deal, this deal, or pretty much any deal, but when it came to actually doing the job of a congressperson, Boebert ran up the capitol steps just a few minutes too late.

In the days leading up to the vote, Boebert tweeted: "This country's financial standing is already on the edge of a cliff. This current UNLIMITED debt ceiling increase is the burst of wind that is going to send us right over. Once we fall off that cliff, there's no going back." However, when it came time to vote, Boebert was not there.

All she had to do was show up on time.

Denver Post: