Book-ban advocates gnash teeth over Utah school Bible removal

Folks who are pushing for removing books from school libraries are displeased to find that the Holy Bible has been banned from elementary and middle school libraries in Utah's Davis School District.

Here are a couple of examples from The Good Book that didn't pass muster with the censorship board:

Their little children will be dashed to death before their eyes. Their homes will be sacked, and their wives will be raped. — Isaiah 13:16

There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses. — Ezekiel 23:20

From Insider:

An individual who thinks children should have access to this material has filed an appeal with the school board.