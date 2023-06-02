Give your dad the ultimate unique bouquet of 20 pieces of jerky this Father's Day

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Some people show their love through flowers, others through delicious meat. Treat your dad this Father's Day by gifting him this unique bouquet — an Exotic Jerky Bouquet, available now for only $59.99. Order by June 5, and you're guaranteed to hand him 20 long-stem jerky sticks just in time for the holiday.

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach — and what delights a hungry person more than a delicious selection of cured meats? This Father's Day, that's exactly the kind of unique gift you can purchase to show your appreciation for one of the most important men in your life.

The Exotic Jerky Bouquet includes 20 long-stem jerky sticks, all made from an assortment of meat and delivered right to your old man's door, just in time for the holiday if ordered by June 5. It's available right now for only $59.99 — an incredible deal, considering that you're getting Dad multiple prime cuts of meat.

Included in the bundle, you'll find:

Elk Sticks (x5)

Buffalo Sticks (x5)

Venison (Mild) Sticks (x5

Venison (Hot) Sticks (x5)

There's no way your dad won't love absolutely love at least one of these jerky sticks. Not only is jerky incredibly tasty — and you have plenty of top meats to pick from in this bouquet — but jerky is actually a good source of protein for anyone who's moving a lot, according to Healthline. In fact, you'll find it's also packed with important minerals and vitamins like zinc, iron, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and folate. What's not to love about this jerky bouquet?

Plus, because jerky is lightweight, ultra-portable, and takes ages to expire, it's the ultimate snack for campers, hikers, or anyone who's generally busy and on the move. Dad can store these away for future trips and enjoy them on the go.

Show your love for your pops this holiday with a special gift he's sure to cherish longer than a bundle of flowers.

Get your dad the Exotic Jerky Bundle for just $59.99, and he'll be sure to feel the love — and a craving for meat! Be sure to order by June 5 to ensure delivery by Father's Day.

Prices subject to change.