Judge rejects motion to dismiss sexual abuse case because Trump is a persecuted "white Christian"

Last month, Donald Trump was unanimously found liable for sexual abuse and battery against E. Jean Carroll. This month, Trump's friend, James H. Brady, filed an Affidavit in Support of Motion to Intervene, which describes Trump as a "white Christian being treated "poorly and unfairly" by the court system.

From Brady's motion:

Any man falsely accused of rape (even a Christian man) has the right to call his accuser a liar and a wack job without fear of a new defamation claim after a Jury ruled that the rape claim did not happen.

From Raw Story:

[Brady] has been described by the New York Post as "a gadfly who clogs courts with 'vexatious' claims." It goes on to claim that the man "has filed so many repetitive lawsuits he's been ordered to stop and sanctioned in both state and federal courts…"

Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Brady's motion, replying:

"There are only two legal bases on which one may intervene in a civil action. The first is intervention as of right, which is available only to one who 'is given an unconditional right to intervene by a federal statute' or 'claims an interest relating to the property or transaction that is the subject of the action, and is so situated that disposing of the action may as a practical matter impair or impede the movant's ability to protect its interest, unless the existing parties adequately represent that interest.'"

He goes on to say the second is "by permission of the court, which in an appropriate case may be granted if the putative intervenor 'is given a conditional right by a federal statute' or 'has a claim or defense that shares with the main action a common question of law or fact.' Mr. Brady does not satisfy any of these criteria. Accordingly, this motion is denied."