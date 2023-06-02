I finally saw something that makes me want to play this game.
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Chicken
- COMMENTS
- chickens
- Games
- zelda
Martin Amis's greatest book is out of print
I know I'm late to it, but I just noticed that famed British author Martin Amis died earlier this week. Amis's greatest work was 1982's Invasion of the Space Invaders:… READ THE REST
Tradle is like Wordle but for economics
If you're eager to get in on the Daily Puzzle Game trend, but are better with foreign & domestic export products than 5-letter words, then Tradle is the game for… READ THE REST
Right, Down + Circle is a new book about the classic video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
Author and publisher Cole Nowicki displayed the cover for his new book, Right, Down + Circle, on his Twitter feed, with the comment, "Oh Shit." Excitement abounds. The book is… READ THE REST
Get a refurbished 6th Gen iPad for $239.99 during our Memorial Day sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Whether it's for work or leisure,… READ THE REST
Take a cruise with this smooth, stealthy eBike for half off this Memorial Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Enjoy an effortless ride with the… READ THE REST
Celebrate Memorial Day anywhere with this outdoor movie bundle for only $200
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: This Memorial Day, transform your party… READ THE REST