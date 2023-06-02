MAGA woman grieves after finding out Chick-Fil-A is serving "woke chicken" (video)

A hungry MAGA fan is grieving as she cancels her beloved Chick-Fil-A because they serve "woke chicken."

"I'm grieving," the bellyaching Christian says, before scolding the conservative fast-food chain for calling themselves "an equal opportunity employer that values diversity, equity and inclusion" on their website.

"Chick-Fil, you are no longer the Lord's chicken. You are actually the woke chicken, and I'm really upset about it as a Christian woman … We're taking this boycott Chick-Fil-A thing seriously!" (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

Sadly, the exclusion activist must now suffer through lunch "eating chicken fingers instead of chicken nuggets" at another joint across the street from Chick-Fil-A. "No one will ever understand the love I had for Chick-Fil-A," she laments. A sad day indeed.