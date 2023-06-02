Musk starts Twitter's Pride Month by announcing offensive policies

While Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk finds it rude to misgender someone, Twitter users who do misgender people are still welcome on the platform. Musk started Pride Month off for the dwindling social media network by announcing that misgendering is allowed on the platform.

This seems part of Mr. Musk's 5D chess game of making Twitter safe for advertisers and hate mongers. I am reasonably sure that most big brands are in no rush to slap their ads next to some raging MAGA needlessly harassing someone over their pronouns.

NBC News:

In a tweet on the first day of Pride Month, Musk said he personally uses the pronouns that someone – including a transgender person – prefers because it's good manners, but that he wouldn't enforce that policy on Twitter. Musk made the comment in a reply to a complaint from Jeremy Boreing, the co-CEO of the conservative site The Daily Wire. Boreing, who was seeking to distribute a video opposed to trans rights but said Twitter had canceled a distribution deal, said he considered it a free speech issue to not be able to use pronouns that are different from the ones a trans person uses. "It is definitely allowed," Musk told Boreing. "Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."

Good luck to the new CEO of ad selling!