Ron DeSantis supports pastor who says gay people should be "put to death"

Ron DeSantis is best known for being a proud bigot (e.g., banning teachers from talking about racism, his vindictive fight against Disney over his "Don't Say Gay" law, last month's slew of anti-LGBTQ "slate of hate" bills). So it's no wonder that his spiritual leader, Pastor Tom Ascol, is cut from the same holy cloth, tweeting on Wednesday that gay people should be "put to death."

Ascol's venom-packed message was in response to a message by, of all people, Ted Cruz, who had tweeted, "This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse." (Cruz was referring to Uganda's "Kill the Gays" law.)

DeSatan's hate preacher (who "delivered the invocation at Gov. Ron DeSantis' second inauguration,") shot back at Cruz with a most ungodly retort:

"Tell it to God, Ted. 'If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them. —Leviticus 20:13' Was this law God gave to His old covenant people 'horrific and wrong'?" (See tweet below.)

From Daily Beast:

Cruz did not reply to Ascol's tweet, which certainly seemed to suggest that the execution of gay people had a biblical blessing. But a commenter said that analysis was "missing the point" and that Ascol was simply "challenging the standards of Cruz" and asking, "Where does Cruz derive his standards?" Ascol, who did not respond to a Daily Beast request for comment, has taken a similarly extreme position before. The senior cleric at Grace Baptist in Cape Coral has repeatedly called for homicide charges against any woman who has an abortion for whatever reason. He has compared choosing to terminate a pregnancy to retaining a killer for hire. "It's like saying if I don't murder someone, but I just contracted a murderer to murder someone, I'm not culpable," Ascol said on a Christian radio show in 2022. By that standard, DeSantis' prohibition against abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy would be six weeks too woke. Nevertheless, Ascol has made it clear that he much prefers DeSantis to Donald Trump.

You know we're in trouble when an influential "Christian" hater can make Ted Cruz look good.