A flustered DeSantis gets called out for being a fascist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proud of the work he's done to destroy education in Florida. Parents and students are protesting as teachers plan to flee the state, but DeSantis wants to see his vision enacted nationally.

A brave woman called him out at a campaign rally. DeSantis gets confused and then triggered. His best response is a promise to double down on his plan to destroy education. The crowd seems to love this stuff, but Ron looks mighty lost.

Brave woman interrupts Ron DeSantis' speech and calls him a "f**king Fascist" to his face, and DeSantis gets triggered and snaps at her. She's right. He is a f*cking fascist

This is not the first time DeSantis snapped at or bullied an audience member, but it was entertaining to see how flustered he gets and how long it takes Ron to come up with his less-than-meaningful responses.